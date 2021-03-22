LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.43 14.18 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.39 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.36 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.57 14.28 
United Farmers Red Oak5.32 13.93 
United Farmers Creston 5.32 13.88 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.43 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.36 13.93 
Gavilon/Creston5.41 14.13 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.34 14.03 
Green Plains Essex5.30 13.88 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.25 13.88 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.37 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.22 13.76 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.49 14.17 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.35 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.43 14.08-14.21 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.22 
Poet Energy, Corning5.37 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.34 13.88 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.07 13.67 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.25 13.92 

