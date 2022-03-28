|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.30
|6.29
|16.37
|14.29
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.44
|6.40
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.13
|6.30
|16.17
|14.14
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.60
|6.49
|16.57
|14.39
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.16
|6.15
|16.07
|13.89
|United Farmers Creston
|7.11
|6.12
|15.82
|13.84
|United Farmers Essex
|7.09
|6.15
|16.02
|13.84
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.03
|6.27
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.87
|6.13
|15.86
|13.81
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.07
|XXX
|15.81
|14.01
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.07
|6.25
|16.11
|14.16
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.01
|6.35
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.95
|5.99
|15.95
|13.90
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.63
|6.43
|16.44
|14.53
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.31
|6.35
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.41
|14.33
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.30
|6.23
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.10
|6.30
|16.02
|13.99
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.98
|6.10
|15.92
|13.97
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.04
|6.23
|15.89
|13.94
Cash Grain Bids Mon. March 28, 2022
Morgan Martin
