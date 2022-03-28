LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.30 6.29 16.37 14.29 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.44 6.40 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.13 6.30 16.17 14.14 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.60 6.49 16.57 14.39 
United Farmers Red Oak7.16 6.15 16.07 13.89 
United Farmers Creston 7.11 6.12 15.82 13.84 
United Farmers Essex 7.09 6.15 16.02 13.84 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.03 6.27 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.87 6.13 15.86 13.81 
Gavilon/Creston7.07 XXX 15.81 14.01 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.07 6.25 16.11 14.16 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.01 6.35 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.95 5.99 15.95 13.90 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.63 6.43 16.44 14.53 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.31 6.35 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.41 14.33 
Poet Energy, Corning7.30 6.23 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.10 6.30 16.02 13.99 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.98 6.10 15.92 13.97 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.04 6.23 15.89 13.94 

