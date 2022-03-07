|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.17
|6.08
|16.24
|14.08
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.17
|6.18
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.02
|6.08
|16.04
|13.98
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.32
|6.28
|16.44
|14.23
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.12
|5.93
|15.94
|13.73
|United Farmers Creston
|7.16
|5.90
|15.69
|13.68
|United Farmers Essex
|7.10
|5.93
|15.89
|13.68
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.11
|6.06
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.01
|5.98
|16.00
|13.78
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.01
|XXX
|15.80
|13.88
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.11
|6.05
|16.15
|14.03
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.17
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.92
|5.77
|15.83
|13.75
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.01
|6.05
|15.95
|14.05
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.01
|6.13
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.29
|14.18
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.27
|6.08
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.02
|6.09
|16.09
|13.83
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.75
|5.88
|15.93
|13.81
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.89
|6.01
|15.74
|13.78
Cash Grain Bids Mon. March 7, 2022
Morgan Martin
