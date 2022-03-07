LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.17 6.08 16.24 14.08 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.17 6.18 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.02 6.08 16.04 13.98 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.32 6.28 16.44 14.23 
United Farmers Red Oak7.12 5.9315.94 13.73 
United Farmers Creston 7.16 5.90 15.69 13.68 
United Farmers Essex 7.10 5.93 15.89 13.68 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.11 6.06 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.01 5.98 16.00 13.78 
Gavilon/Creston7.01 XXX 15.80 13.88 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.11 6.05  16.15 14.03 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.17 XXX XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.92 5.77 15.83 13.75 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.01 6.05 15.95 14.05 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.01 6.13 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.29 14.18 
Poet Energy, Corning7.27 6.08 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.02 6.09 16.09 13.83 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.75 5.88 15.93 13.81 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.89 6.01 15.74 13.78 

