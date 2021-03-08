LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.37 14.30 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.30 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.32 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.47 14.39 
United Farmers Red Oak5.28 14.09 
United Farmers Creston 5.28 14.09 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.17 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.32 14.07 
Gavilon/Creston5.29 14.25 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.30 14.12 
Green Plains Essex5.28 14.04 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.23 14.04 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.35 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarindan/a n/a 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.47 14.33 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.27XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.28-5.31 14.15-14.35 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.38 
Poet Energy, Corning5.31 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.32 14.05
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.05 13.83 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.23 14.00 

