LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.19 7.30 16.66 14.72 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.32 7.41 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg8.02 7.31 16.37 14.57 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.39 7.50 16.76 14.82 
United Farmers Red Oak8.00 7.16 16.17 14.37 
United Farmers Creston 7.95 7.13 16.07 14.32 
United Farmers Essex 7.88 7.16 16.09 14.32 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.34 7.40 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.80 7.26 16.07 14.37 
Gavilon/Creston8.03 7.31 16.52 14.47 
Gavilon/Nebraska City8.05 7.31 16.47 14.62 
Green Plains Shenandoah8.00 7.36 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.81 7.05 16.26 14.36 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.99 7.24 16.27 14.61 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.27 7.38 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.66 14.82 
Poet Energy, Corning8.17 7.37 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock8.04 7.31 16.11 14.42 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.87 7.11 16.17 14.40 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.93 7.23 16.11 14.42 

