LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.13 7.07 16.50 14.50 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.24 7.17 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.96 7.07 16.25 14.36 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.33 7.27 16.65 14.60 
United Farmers Red Oak7.91 6.92 16.05 14.16 
United Farmers Creston 7.84 6.89 15.80 14.11 
United Farmers Essex 7.82 6.92 15.97 14.11 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.13 7.02 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.69 6.92 15.92 14.16 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 7.02 16.02 14.21 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.90 7.07 XXX 14.41 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.94 7.12XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX 6.92 XXX 14.10 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.30 7.26 16.50 14.75 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.21 7.14 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.45 14.60 
Poet Energy, Corning7.97 7.12 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.98 7.08 XXX 14.20 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.81 6.87 15.95 14.19 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.86 7.00 15.95 14.16 

