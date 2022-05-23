LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.06 7.04 16.84 14.79 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.13 7.14 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.81 7.04 16.69 14.64 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.21 7.24 17.09 14.94 
United Farmers Red Oak7.78 6.89 16.62 14.44 
United Farmers Creston 7.74 6.86 16.42 14.39 
United Farmers Essex 7.64 6.89 16.57 14.39 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.08 7.19 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.71 6.88 16.57 14.41 
Gavilon/Creston7.86 7.03 16.87 14.51 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.86 7.03 16.82 14.66 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.76 7.09 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.58 6.79 16.57 14.42 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.04 7.07 16.85 14.85 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.03 7.14 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 17.02 14.88 
Poet Energy, Corning7.94 7.11 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.81 7.05 16.42 14.49 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.73 6.84 16.19 14.47 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.74 6.97 16.52 14.49 

