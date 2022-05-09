Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. SE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. SE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.