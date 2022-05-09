|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.82
|7.67
|15.90
|14.07
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.92
|6.86
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.64
|6.76
|15.65
|13.92
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|8.02
|6.96
|16.05
|14.17
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.62
|6.61
|15.45
|13.72
|United Farmers Creston
|7.57
|6.58
|15.30
|13.67
|United Farmers Essex
|7.50
|6.61
|15.37
|13.67
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.77
|6.71
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.37
|6.61
|15.35
|13.72
|Gavilon/Creston
|XXX
|6.71
|15.60
|13.77
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.64
|6.76
|15.70
|13.97
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.62
|6.81
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.44
|6.50
|15.55
|13.70
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|8.01
|6.96
|15.92
|14.34
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.89
|6.83
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.85
|14.16
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.80
|6.83
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.67
|6.77
|15.40
|13.77
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.49
|6.56
|15.40
|13.75
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.56
|6.69
|15.40
|13.77
Cash Grain Bids Mon. May 9, 2022
Morgan Martin
