LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.82 7.67 15.90 14.07 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.92 6.86 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.64 6.76 15.65 13.92 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.02 6.96 16.05 14.17 
United Farmers Red Oak7.62
6.6115.45
13.72
United Farmers Creston 7.57 6.58 15.30 13.67 
United Farmers Essex 7.50 6.61 15.37 13.67 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.77 6.71 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.37 6.61 15.35 13.72 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 6.71 15.60 13.77 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.64 6.76 15.70 13.97 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.62 6.81 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.44 6.50 15.55 13.70 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.01 6.96 15.92 14.34 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.89 6.83 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.85 14.16 
Poet Energy, Corning7.80 6.83 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.67 6.77 15.40 13.77 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.496.56 15.40 13.75 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.56 6.69 15.40 13.77 

