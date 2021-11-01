LocationCorn - New CropCorn - Old CropBeans - New CropBeans- Old Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.69 5.87 12.38 12.38 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.68 5.89 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.56 5.71 12.19XXX 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.94 6.05 12.5812.68 
United Farmers Red Oak5.48 5.64 11.97 12.12 
United Farmers Creston 5.49 5.62 11.89 12.07 
United Farmers Essex 5.48 5.64 11.92 12.07 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.54 5.77 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.49 5.67 11.89 12.04 
Gavilon/Creston5.545.7111.99 12.17 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.56XXX 12.04 XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.79 5.72 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.26XXX 11.93 XXX 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.58 5.71 12.20 12.34 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.65 5.88 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.56-5.64 XXX 12.18-12.20 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.33 12.33 
Poet Energy, Corning5.56 5.77 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.54 5.74 11.98 XXX 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.25 5.42 11.79 11.89 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.51 5.51 11.82 11.82 

