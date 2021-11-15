LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.76 12.52 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.66  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.54 12.32 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.01 12.72 
United Farmers Red Oak5.45 12.27 
United Farmers Creston 5.33 12.07 
United Farmers Essex 5.45 12.22 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.66 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.52 12.17 
Gavilon/Creston5.37 12.22 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.54 12.22 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.69 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.36 12.17 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.62 12.39 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.57 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.61-5.66 12.40-12.49 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.62 
Poet Energy, Corning5.51 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.48 12.07 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.31 11.95 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.44 12.22 

