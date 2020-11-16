LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.17  XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX11.28 
 SIRE Council Bluffs4.13 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs4.04 11.26 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.65 10.68 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.93 10.93 
 Gavilon/Creston3.9011.05 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.94 11.02 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.92 10.95 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.87 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.89 10.88 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.76 10.68 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah4.13  XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett4.19 11.35 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.98-4.07 11.21-11.23 
 Poet Energy/Corning4.01 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock4.01 11.03 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett4.01 11.20 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.91 11.02 
 United Farmers/Creston3.87 10.97 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.95 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.71 10.61 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.