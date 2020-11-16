|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.17
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|11.28
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|4.13
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.04
|11.26
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.65
|10.68
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.93
|10.93
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.90
|11.05
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.94
|11.02
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.92
|10.95
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.87
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.89
|10.88
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.76
|10.68
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|4.13
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.19
|11.35
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.98-4.07
|11.21-11.23
|Poet Energy/Corning
|4.01
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.01
|11.03
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.01
|11.20
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.91
|11.02
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.87
|10.97
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.95
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.71
|10.61
