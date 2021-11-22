LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.82 12.59 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.77  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.54 12.44 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.02 12.84 
United Farmers Red Oak5.44 12.44 
United Farmers Creston 5.38 12.29 
United Farmers Essex 5.44 12.39 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.67 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.52 12.34 
Gavilon/Creston5.42 12.39 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.54 12.44 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.69 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.36 12.34 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.56 12.58 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.57 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.55-5.59 12.58-12.73 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.84 
Poet Energy, Corning5.52 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.49 12.24 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.31 12.12 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.42 12.39 

