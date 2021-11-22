|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.82
|12.59
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.77
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.54
|12.44
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.02
|12.84
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.44
|12.44
|United Farmers Creston
|5.38
|12.29
|United Farmers Essex
|5.44
|12.39
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.67
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.52
|12.34
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.42
|12.39
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.54
|12.44
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.69
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.36
|12.34
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|5.56
|12.58
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.57
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.55-5.59
|12.58-12.73
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|12.84
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.52
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.49
|12.24
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.31
|12.12
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.42
|12.39
Cash Grain Bids Mon. Nov. 22, 2021
Morgan Martin
