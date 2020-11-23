LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.16 11.62 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.27 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.05 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.32 11.81 
United Farmers Red Oak4.07 11.42
United Farmers Creston 4.00 11.37 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.03XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.04 11.32 
Gavilon/Creston4.01 11.42 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.07 11.44 
Green Plains Essex4.00 11.26 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 3.87 11.21 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.24 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda3.8511.20 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.18 11.68 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.27 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.15-4.23 11.58-11.61 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 11.71 
Poet Energy, Corning4.13 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.17 11.47 
Craig Grain/Craig MO3.87 11.10 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.04 11.36 

