|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.89
|12.23
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.81
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.58
|12.12
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.06
|12.51
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.49
|12.12
|United Farmers Creston
|5.42
|11.97
|United Farmers Essex
|5.49
|12.07
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.71
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.52
|12.02
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.40
|12.07
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.56
|12.12
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.73
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.41
|12.06
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|5.79
|12.48
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.76
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.65-5.80
|12.68-12.83
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|12.51
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.46
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.53
|11.91
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.40
|11.87
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.46
|12.07
Cash Grain Bids Mon. Nov. 29, 2021
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire strikes Taylor County egg facility
- Shen schools seek applications following three resignations
- Billy Williams, 43, Bedford, Iowa
- Two Malvern residents booked on child endangerment
- Iowa Cage Free fire investigation continues
- Alan G. Briggs, 66 of Sidney, IA
- Search continues for missing Clarinda woman
- Malvern man arrested following pursuit
- Hamburg man charged with vehicle theft
- Clarinda man faces interference with official acts charge
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
Anniversaries
-
Nov 30