LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.89 12.23 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.81  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.58 12.12 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.06 12.51 
United Farmers Red Oak5.49 12.12 
United Farmers Creston 5.42 11.97 
United Farmers Essex 5.49 12.07 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.71 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.52 12.02 
Gavilon/Creston5.40 12.07 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.56 12.12 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.73 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.41 12.06 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.79 12.48 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.76 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.65-5.80 12.68-12.83 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.51 
Poet Energy, Corning5.46 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.53 11.91 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.40 11.87 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.46 12.07 

