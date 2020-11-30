LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.12 11.40 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.20 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.08 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.30 11.58 
United Farmers Red Oak4.01 11.19 
United Farmers Creston 4.00 11.14 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.00 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.02 11.14 
Gavilon/Creston4.01 11.19 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.05 11.22 
Green Plains Essex3.93 11.03 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 3.91 11.08 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.20 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda3.83 11.12 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.11 11.45 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.23 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.17-4.30 11.68-11.71 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 11.48 
Poet Energy, Corning4.12 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.10 11.23 
Craig Grain/Craig MO3.80 10.87 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene3.97 11.13 

