|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.12
|11.40
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.20
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.08
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.30
|11.58
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.01
|11.19
|United Farmers Creston
|4.00
|11.14
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|4.00
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|4.02
|11.14
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.01
|11.19
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.05
|11.22
|Green Plains Essex
|3.93
|11.03
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|3.91
|11.08
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.20
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|3.83
|11.12
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.11
|11.45
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.23
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.17-4.30
|11.68-11.71
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|11.48
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.12
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.10
|11.23
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|3.80
|10.87
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|3.97
|11.13
