LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.57 11.93 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.38  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.24 11.59 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.66 12.03 
United Farmers Red Oak5.22 11.54 
United Farmers Creston 5.22 11.32 
United Farmers Essex 5.22 11.49 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.29 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.27 11.39 
Gavilon/Creston5.17 11.59 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.29 11.49 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.44 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.98 11.33 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.37 11.96 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.32 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.36-5.39 11.90-12.00 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 11.98 
Poet Energy, Corning5.12 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.26 11.38 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.06 11.27 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.24 11.44 

