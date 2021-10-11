LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.98 5.39 11.98 12.25 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.21 5.46 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.08 5.24 11.83XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.23 5.55 12.2612.45 
United Farmers Red Oak5.05 5.21 11.83 12.04 
United Farmers Creston 5.03 5.19 11.68 11.99 
United Farmers Essex 5.05 5.21 11.78 11.99 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.88 5.32 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.05 XXX 11.78 XXX 
Gavilon/Creston5.085.23 11.7311.94 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.05XXX 11.85 XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.15 5.27 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.83XXX 11.69 XXX 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.18 5.44 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.35 XXX 12.23 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.08 XXX 
Poet Energy, Corning5.13 5.34 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.08 5.29 11.78 XXX 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.79 XXX 11.63 XXX 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.04 5.04 11.78 11.78 

