|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.69
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.83
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.67
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.61
|9.79
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.52
|9.93
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.55
|9.70
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.59
|9.74
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.54
|9.66
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.54
|9.64
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.65
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.49
|9.63
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.39
|9.58
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.62
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.77
|9.94
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.67-3.75
|10.11-10.15
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.67
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.62
|9.79
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.54
|9.74
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.54
|9.67
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.56
|9.71
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.54
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.42
|9.55
