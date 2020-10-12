LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.69 XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX9.83
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.67 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.619.79 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.529.93 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.559.70 
 Gavilon/Creston3.599.74 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.549.66 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.549.64 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.65XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.499.63 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.399.58 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.62XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.779.94 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.67-3.7510.11-10.15
 Poet Energy/Corning3.67XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.629.79 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.549.74 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.549.67 
 United Farmers/Creston3.569.71 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.54XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.429.55 

