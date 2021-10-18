LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.03 5.36 11.96 12.14 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.25 5.42 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.10 5.25 11.82XXX 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.33 5.52 12.2112.32
United Farmers Red Oak5.05 5.17 11.77 11.92 
United Farmers Creston 5.03 5.15 11.62 11.87 
United Farmers Essex 5.05 5.17 11.72 11.87 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.93 5.29 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.05 XXX 11.71 XXX 
Gavilon/Creston5.085.2211.6611.81
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.08XXX11.81XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.18 5.26 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.79XXX11.68 XXX 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.21 XXX 11.98 12.08 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.21 5.40 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.15-5.30 XXX 11.97 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 11.96 12.12 
Poet Energy, Corning5.13 5.31 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.08 5.27 11.71 XXX 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.79 XXX 11.64 XXX 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.04 5.04 11.71 11.71 

