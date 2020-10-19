LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.87XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX10.09
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.83XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.8210.04 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.589.73 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.739.91 
 Gavilon/Creston3.759.95 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.709.87 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.709.83 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.68XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.709.84 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.559.64 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.78XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.9310.15 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.79-3.8410.00
 Poet Energy/Corning3.83XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.809.99 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.709.90 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.729.87 
 United Farmers/Creston3.729.94 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.70 

XXX

 Craig Grain/Craig3.589.68 

