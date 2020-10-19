|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.87
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|10.09
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.83
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.82
|10.04
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.58
|9.73
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.73
|9.91
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.75
|9.95
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.70
|9.87
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.70
|9.83
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.68
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.70
|9.84
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.55
|9.64
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.78
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.93
|10.15
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.79-3.84
|10.00
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.83
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.80
|9.99
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.70
|9.90
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.72
|9.87
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.72
|9.94
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.70
XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.58
|9.68
