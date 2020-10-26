|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.06
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|10.43
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|4.03
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.97
|10.39
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.72
|10.04
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.89
|10.24
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.93
|10.34
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.84
|10.20
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.85
|10.12
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.76
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.83
|10.17
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.68
|9.97
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.93
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.08
|10.53
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.99-4.07
|10.39-10.41
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.96
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.98
|10.33
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.90
|10.35
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.85
|10.19
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.90
|10.24
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.86
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.71
|9.95
