LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.06XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX10.43
 SIRE Council Bluffs4.03XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.9710.39 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.7210.04 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.8910.24 
 Gavilon/Creston3.9310.34 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.8410.20 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.8510.12 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.76XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.8310.17 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.689.97 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.93XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett4.0810.53 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.99-4.0710.39-10.41
 Poet Energy/Corning3.96XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.9810.33 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.9010.35 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.8510.19 
 United Farmers/Creston3.9010.24 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.86XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.719.95 

