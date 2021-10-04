LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.11 5.47 12.06 12.30 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.46 5.26 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.09 5.32 11.86XXX 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.26 5.63 12.2412.50 
United Farmers Red Oak5.13 5.25 11.91 12.10 
United Farmers Creston 5.11 5.26 11.76 12.05 
United Farmers Essex 5.11 5.25 11.86 12.05 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.99 5.36 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.13 XXX 11.85 XXX 
Gavilon/Creston5.165.2511.80XXX 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.13XXX 11.85XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.18 5.35 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.90XXX 11.70 XXX 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.41 5.51 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.49 XXX 12.21 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.10 XXX 
Poet Energy, Corning5.21 5.42 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.16 5.37 11.86 XXX 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.92 XXX 11.71 XXX 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.15 5.11 11.86 XXX 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.