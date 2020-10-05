|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.60
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.71
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.58
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.54
|9.67
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.39
|9.52
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.44
|9.56
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.47
|9.57
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.45
|9.52
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.45
|9.52
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.40
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.40
|9.51
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.30
|9.46
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.53
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.59
|9.92
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.54-3.69
|9.66-9.70
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.64
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.52
|9.56
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.44
|9.67
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.45
|3.57
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.47
|9.52
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.45
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.27
|9.45
