LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.60XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXXX9.71
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.58XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.549.67
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.399.52 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.449.56
 Gavilon/Creston3.479.57 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.459.52 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.459.52
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.40XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.409.51
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.309.46
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.53XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.599.92
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.54-3.699.66-9.70
 Poet Energy/Corning3.64XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.529.56
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.449.67
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.453.57 
 United Farmers/Creston3.479.52 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.45 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.279.45 

