LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.90 13.54 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.93 13.39 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.78 13.34 
United Farmers Creston 7.05 13.24 
United Farmers Essex 6.78 13.29 
Golden Triangle Craig6.73 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.82 13.29 
Gavilon/Creston6.85 13.34 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.02 13.44 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.13 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.48 13.24 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.83 13.27 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.10 13.62 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.10 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.69 
Poet Energy, Corning6.84 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.83 13.19 

