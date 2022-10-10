|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.90
|13.54
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|n/a
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.93
|13.39
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.78
|13.34
|United Farmers Creston
|7.05
|13.24
|United Farmers Essex
|6.78
|13.29
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.73
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.82
|13.29
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.85
|13.34
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.02
|13.44
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.13
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.48
|13.24
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.83
|13.27
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.10
|13.62
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.10
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.69
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.84
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.83
|13.19
Cash Grain Bids Mon. October 10, 2022
Morgan Martin
