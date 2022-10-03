LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.81 13.49 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.76 13.39 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.61 13.34 
United Farmers Creston 6.68 13.19 
United Farmers Essex 6.61 13.29 
Golden Triangle Craig6.56 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.76 13.34 
Gavilon/Creston6.66 13.24 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.86 13.39 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.96 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.30 13.18 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolphn/a n/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffsn/a n/a 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.01 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.69 
Poet Energy, Corning6.67 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.66 13.19 

