|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.81
|13.49
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|n/a
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.76
|13.39
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.61
|13.34
|United Farmers Creston
|6.68
|13.19
|United Farmers Essex
|6.61
|13.29
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.56
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.76
|13.34
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.66
|13.24
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.86
|13.39
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.96
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.30
|13.18
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|n/a
|n/a
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|n/a
|n/a
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.01
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.69
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.67
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.66
|13.19
Cash Grain Bids Mon. October 3, 2022
Morgan Martin
