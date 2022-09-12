LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.01 14.63 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs   XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.96 14.53 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak7.46 14.98 
United Farmers Creston 7.74 14.68 
United Farmers Essex 7.46 14.88 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.56 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.46 14.88 
Gavilon/Creston6.81 15.18 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.36 14.88 
Green Plains Shenandoah8.06 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.36 14.12 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.45 14.17 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.56 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.33 
Poet Energy, Corning6.96 XXX
Scoular/Hancock7.51 14.18 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.