|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.01
|14.63
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.96
|14.53
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.46
|14.98
|United Farmers Creston
|7.74
|14.68
|United Farmers Essex
|7.46
|14.88
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.56
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.46
|14.88
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.81
|15.18
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.36
|14.88
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|8.06
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.36
|14.12
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.45
|14.17
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.56
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|15.33
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.96
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.51
|14.18
Cash Grain Bids Mon. Sept. 12, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Week 3 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
- Suspect arrested in MidAmerican substation wire theft investigation
- Red Oak man arrested for harrassment
- Clarinda woman booked for drug charge in Red Oak
- Page County Sheriff's Blotter
- Stephen F. "Steve" Maher, 78, of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Mills County suspect booked on domestic charges
- Man convicted of Pottawattamie County murder dies in prison
- Page County Attorney's Report
- Bedford man hurt in Nodaway County wreck
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 14
Anniversaries
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 14