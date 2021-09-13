LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.184.87 12.5012.51 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.784.98 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.234.86 12.3012.32 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.235.02 12.8012.69 
United Farmers Red Oak5.484.87 12.5012.32 
United Farmers Creston 5.35 4.88 12.26 12.27 
United Farmers Essex 5.384.87 12.50 12.27 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig 4.77  XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.234.89 12.5012.29 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 4.88 XXX 12.29  
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.184.89 12.4512.37 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.234.95 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / ClarindaXXX 4.84 XXX 12.35 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX 12.71XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.83 5.78XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. BluffsXXXXXX XXXXXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.84 12.56 
Poet Energy, Corning4.834.99 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.384.92 12.8412.36 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.034.63 12.30 12.15 
Heartland Co-op Randolph4.834.8312.2712.27

