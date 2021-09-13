|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.18
|4.87
|12.50
|12.51
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.78
|4.98
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.23
|4.86
|12.30
|12.32
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.23
|5.02
|12.80
|12.69
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.48
|4.87
|12.50
|12.32
|United Farmers Creston
|5.35
|4.88
|12.26
|12.27
|United Farmers Essex
|5.38
|4.87
|12.50
|12.27
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|4.77
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.23
|4.89
|12.50
|12.29
|Gavilon/Creston
|XXX
|4.88
|XXX
|12.29
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.18
|4.89
|12.45
|12.37
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.23
|4.95
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|XXX
|4.84
|XXX
|12.35
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|12.71
|XXX
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.83
|5.78
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|12.84
|12.56
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.83
|4.99
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.38
|4.92
|12.84
|12.36
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.03
|4.63
|12.30
|12.15
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|4.83
|4.83
|12.27
|12.27
Cash Grain Bids Mon. Sept. 13
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Week 3 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
- Jeremy Ribbey, 44, Clarinda, Iowa
- Essex man's sentencing suspended
- Omaha man booked on multiple charges
- Lenox woman booked on Page County warrant
- Suspects arrested following Shen altercation
- Shenandoah man tased, arrested during Sunday morning incident
- Drug possession leads to Red Oak arrest
- Man arrested in Shambaugh assault incident
- Two Montgomery County suspects face drug charges
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
Anniversaries
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 15