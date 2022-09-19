LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.98 14.36 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs   XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.58 14.26 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak7.03 14.51 
United Farmers Creston 7.31 14.21 
United Farmers Essex 6.93 14.41 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.78 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.83 14.16 
Gavilon/Creston6.63 14.31 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.18 14.61 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.03 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.24 13.97 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs  
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.13 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.86 
Poet Energy, Corning6.68 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.78 13.91 

