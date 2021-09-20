LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.22 4.92 12.27 12.27 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.57 5.02 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.02 4.90 XXX12.08 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.32 5.12 XXX 12.45 
United Farmers Red Oak5.17 4.91 12.38 12.08 
United Farmers Creston 5.24 4.92 12.03 12.03 
United Farmers Essex 4.91 4.91 12.38 12.03 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.32 4.82 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.32 4.94 12.29 12.04 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 4.97 XXX 12.04 
Gavilon/Nebraska CityXXX 4.94 XXX12.14 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.32 4.99 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.84 XXX 12.35 XXXX 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.72 5.02 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.02 XXX 12.79 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.52 12.32 
Poet Energy, Corning5.04 5.04 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.07 4.97 12.27 12.12 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.97 4.67 12.08 11.91 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.01 4.91 12.08 12.08 

