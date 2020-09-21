|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.56
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.77
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.58
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.69
|10.22
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.31
|9.69
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.35
|9.55
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.32
|9.48
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.35
|9.51
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.32
|9.48
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.50
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.25
|9.57
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.28
|9.47
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.60
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.65
|9.87
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.62-3.66
|9.93-10.03
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.40
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.40
|9.47
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.32
|9.75
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.39
|9.55
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.50
|9.48
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.35
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.23
|9.49
