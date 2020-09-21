LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.56  XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX9.77 
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.58  XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.69 10.22 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.31 9.69 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.35 9.55 
 Gavilon/Creston3.32 9.48 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.35 9.51 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.329.48 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.50  XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.259.57 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.28 9.47 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.60  XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.65 9.87 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.62-3.66 9.93-10.03 
 Poet Energy/Corning3.40  XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.40 9.47 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.32 9.75 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.39 9.55 
 United Farmers/Creston3.50 9.48 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.35  XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.23 9.49 

