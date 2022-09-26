|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.86
|13.86
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.21
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.61
|13.76
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.81
|13.76
|United Farmers Creston
|7.09
|13.71
|United Farmers Essex
|6.71
|13.71
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.66
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.71
|13.67
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.51
|13.82
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.81
|13.87
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.91
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.12
|13.47
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.40
|13.61
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.16
|13.91
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.01
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.11
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.52
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.66
|13.41
Cash Grain Bids Mon. Sept. 26, 2022
Morgan Martin
