LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.8613.86 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.21  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.61 13.76 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak6.81 13.76 
United Farmers Creston 7.09 13.71 
United Farmers Essex 6.71 13.71 
Golden Triangle Craig6.66 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.71 13.67 
Gavilon/Creston6.51 13.82 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.81 13.87 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.91 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.12 13.47 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.40 13.61 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.16 13.91 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.01 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.11 
Poet Energy, Corning6.52 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.66 13.41 

