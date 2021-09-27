LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.14 5.09 12.52 12.52 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.51 5.25 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.08 5.08 XXX12.38 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.39 5.29 XXX 12.75 
United Farmers Red Oak5.25 5.09 12.43 12.33 
United Farmers Creston 5.10 5.10 12.28 12.28 
United Farmers Essex 5.25 5.09 12.43 12.28 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.99 4.99 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.30 5.12 12.48 12.28 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 5.15 XXX 12.28 
Gavilon/Nebraska CityXXX 5.12 XXX 12.38 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.50 5.17 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / ClarindaXXX 4.84 12.35 12.35 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.40 5.22 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.51 XXX 12.65 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.62 12.62 
Poet Energy, Corning5.24 5.24 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.24 5.14 12.42 12.37 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.95 4.85 12.28 12.16 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.20 5.10 12.35 12.35 

