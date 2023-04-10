|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.01
|12.79
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.81
|5.43
|14.82
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.80
|5.54
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.76
|n/a
|14.67
|12.55
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.74
|5.38
|14.72
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.82
|5.33
|14.52
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.74
|5.38
|14.67
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.85
|5.63
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.74
|n/a
|14.72
|12.45
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.79
|5.33
|14.67
|12.55
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.83
|n/a
|14.82
|12.60
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.89
|5.58
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.74
|5.17
|14.61
|12.49
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.77
|5.28
|14.72
|12.55
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.80
|5.39
|14.92
|12.75
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.89
|5.55
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.90
|5.43
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.74
|n/a
|14.67
|12.50
Cash Grain Bids Monday, April 10, 2023
Morgan Martin
