LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 15.01 12.79 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.81 5.43 14.82 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.80 5.54 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.76 n/a 14.67 12.55 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.74 5.38 14.72 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.82 5.33 14.52 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.74 5.38 14.67 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.85 5.63 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.74 n/a 14.72 12.45 
Gavilon/Creston6.79 5.33 14.67 12.55 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.83 n/a 14.82 12.60 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.89 5.58 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.74 5.17 14.61 12.49 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.77 5.28 14.72 12.55 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.80 5.39 14.92 12.75 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.89 5.55 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.90 5.43 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.74 n/a 14.67 12.50 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.