|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.74
|4.67
|14.07
|12.00
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.70
|4.82
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.61
|4.62
|XXX
|11.90
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.84
|4.77
|14.17
|12.20
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.59
|4.55
|13.72
|11.85
|United Farmers Creston
|5.57
|4.57
|13.67
|11.80
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.54
|4.53
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.56
|4.65
|13.73
|11.87
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.61
|4.65
|13.88
|11.85
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.58
|4.65
|13.82
|11.95
|Green Plains Essex
|5.54
|4.57
|13.70
|11.75
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|5.44
|4.42
|13.52
|11.70
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.61
|4.74
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.55
|4.37
|13.71
|11.83
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.69
|4.96
|13.82
|12.50
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.72
|4.74
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.75-5.78
|14.03-14.23
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.02
|12.10
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.72
|4.64
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.64
|4.66
|13.57
|11.90
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.37
|4.49
|13.42
|11.77
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.50
|4.62
|13.67
|11.85
Cash Grain Bids Monday, April 12, 2021
Morgan Martin
Please log in to use this feature

