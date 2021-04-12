LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.74 4.67 14.07 12.00 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.70 4.82 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.61 4.62 XXX11.90 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.84 4.77 14.17 12.20 
United Farmers Red Oak5.59 4.55 13.72 11.85 
United Farmers Creston 5.57 4.57 13.67 11.80 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.54 4.53 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.56 4.65 13.73 11.87 
Gavilon/Creston5.61 4.65 13.88 11.85 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.58 4.65 13.82 11.95 
Green Plains Essex5.54 4.57 13.70 11.75 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.44 4.42 13.52 11.70 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.61 4.74 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.55 4.37 13.71 11.83 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.69 4.96 13.82 12.50 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.72 4.74 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.75-5.78 14.03-14.23 XXX XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.02 12.10 
Poet Energy, Corning5.72 4.64 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.64 4.66 13.57 11.90 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.37 4.49 13.42 11.77 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.50 4.62 13.67 11.85 

