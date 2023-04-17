LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 15.25 12.81 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.89 5.47 14.95 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.93 5.60 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.89 n/a 14.91 12.57 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.04 5.67 15.05 12.91 
United Farmers Red Oak6.88 5.42 14.96 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 7.00 5.37 14.76 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.88 5.42 14.91 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.98 5.67 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.83 n/a 14.96 12.47 
Gavilon/Creston6.97 5.37 15.06 12.57 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.97 n/a 15.02 12.62 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.98 5.62 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.96 5.21 14.85 12.51 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.89 5.33 15.01 12.57 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.94 5.46 15.21 12.77 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.98 5.59 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning7.02 5.47 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.89 n/a 14.90 12.51 

