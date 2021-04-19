LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.97 4.90 14.80 12.39 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.95 5.05 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.84 4.85 XXX12.24 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.07 5.00 14.90 12.54 
United Farmers Red Oak5.82 4.78 14.50 12.19 
United Farmers Creston 5.80 4.80 14.45 12.14 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.80 4.77 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.81 4.90 14.44 12.17 
Gavilon/Creston5.86 4.90 14.54 12.16 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.834.90 14.60 12.29 
Green Plains Essex5.77 4.80 14.50 12.09 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.67 4.65 14.55 12.04 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.84 4.97 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.68 4.68 13.68 12.00 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.92 5.20 14.49 12.84 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.95 4.97 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.83-5.88 14.33-14.63 XXX XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.79 12.44 
Poet Energy, Corning5.96 4.90 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.87 4.90 14.25 12.24 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.60 4.72 14.10 12.11 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.74 4.86 14.34 12.21 

