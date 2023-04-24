LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.76 12.46 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.54 5.27 14.46 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.58 5.41 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.54 n/a 14.41 12.22 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.69 5.47 14.56 12.57 
United Farmers Red Oak6.53 5.23 14.46 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.65 5.18 14.26 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.53 5.23 14.41 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.57 5.47 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.48 5.13 14.46 12.12 
Gavilon/Creston6.58 5.18 14.46 12.22 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.53 5.13 14.56 12.27 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.63 5.43 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.71 5.02 14.36 12.16 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.54 5.18 14.51 12.22 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.61 5.27 14.71 12.42 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.68 5.40 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.65 5.27 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.54 n/a14.41 12.17 

