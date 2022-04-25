LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.087.1416.7514.54
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.167.22XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.847.14XXX14.39
Kansas City/Bartlett River Rail8.287.2916.9514.59
United Farmers Red Oak7.856.8916.3514.19
United Farmers Creston 7.786.8616.0514.14
United Farmers Essex 7.766.8916.2714.14
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.957.22XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.526.9216.2514.18
Gavilon/Creston7.806.9216.2814.23
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.786.9616.5814.43
Green Plains Shenandoah7.787.19XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.606.7416.3514.14
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.027.0016.5314.65
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.127.22XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.752514.6425
Poet Energy, Corning7.907.14XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.787.0016.30

14.24

Craig Grain/Craig MO7.756.7916.2514.22
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.756.9216.1714.19

