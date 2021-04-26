|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.84
|5.38
|16.02
|13.17
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.80
|5.53
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.67
|5.36
|XXX
|13.02
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.93
|5.48
|16.14
|13.42
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.66
|5.31
|15.74
|12.97
|United Farmers Creston
|6.69
|5.28
|15.69
|12.92
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.70
|5.26
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.74
|5.39
|15.76
|12.99
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.78
|5.39
|15.91
|13.01
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.71
|5.39
|15.91
|13.07
|Green Plains Essex
|6.58
|5.28
|15.69
|12.87
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|6.56
|5.13
|15.74
|12.82
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.70
|5.45
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.40
|5.10
|15.32
|12.75
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|6.57
|5.68
|15.69
|13.62
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.86
|5.45
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.50-6.56
|XXX
|15.44-15.84
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.14
|13.22
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.73
|5.38
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.72
|5.38
|15.44
|13.02
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.49
|5.20
|15.29
|12.89
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.59
|5.34
|15.56
|12.99
Cash Grain Bids Monday, April 26, 2021
Morgan Martin
