LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.84 5.38 16.02 13.17 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.80 5.53 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.67 5.36 XXX13.02 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.93 5.48 16.14 13.42 
United Farmers Red Oak6.66 5.31 15.74 12.97 
United Farmers Creston 6.69 5.28 15.69 12.92 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.70 5.26 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.74 5.39 15.76 12.99
Gavilon/Creston6.78 5.39 15.91 13.01 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.71 5.39 15.91 13.07 
Green Plains Essex6.58 5.28 15.69 12.87 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.56 5.13 15.74 12.82 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.70 5.45 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.40 5.10 15.32 12.75 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.57 5.68 15.69 13.62 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.86 5.45 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.50-6.56 XXX 15.44-15.84 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.14 13.22 
Poet Energy, Corning6.73 5.38 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.72 5.38 15.44 13.02 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.49 5.20 15.29 12.89 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.59 5.34 15.56 12.99 

