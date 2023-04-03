LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 15.35 13.02 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.87 5.47 15.20 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.84 5.59 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.80 n/a 15.00 12.78 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.78 5.4314.98n/a
United Farmers Creston 6.83 5.38 14.75 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.78 5.43 14.93 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.87 5.67 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.78 n/a 15.22 12.68 
Gavilon/Creston6.83 5.38 15.00 12.78 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.87 n/a 15.15 12.83 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.93 5.63 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.77 5.22 14.95 12.72 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.81 5.3315.0512.78 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.84 5.44 15.20 12.98 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.96 5.58 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.94 5.47 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.82 n/a 15.00 12.73 

