|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.35
|13.02
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.87
|5.47
|15.20
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.84
|5.59
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.80
|n/a
|15.00
|12.78
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.78
|5.43
|14.98
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.83
|5.38
|14.75
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.78
|5.43
|14.93
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.87
|5.67
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.78
|n/a
|15.22
|12.68
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.83
|5.38
|15.00
|12.78
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.87
|n/a
|15.15
|12.83
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.93
|5.63
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.77
|5.22
|14.95
|12.72
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.81
|5.33
|15.05
|12.78
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.84
|5.44
|15.20
|12.98
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.96
|5.58
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.94
|5.47
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.82
|n/a
|15.00
|12.73
Cash Grain Bids Monday, April 3, 2023
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hanna Marie Euchner, 23 of Tabor, IA
- Parents of Shenandoah Elementary student issue statement after weapon brought to school
- Scientists celebrate Page County sabertooth skull discovery
- Missing woman's body found in rural Shelby County
- Carol Ditmars, 73 of Shenandoah
- Page County Sheriff's blotter
- Malvern man booked on pair of drug charges
- Creston woman arrested for assault
- Mills County suspect booked on drug charges
- 1 person injured in Creston wreck
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Apr 3
-
Apr 4
-
Apr 4
-
Apr 4
-
Apr 5