LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.56 4.59 14.28 12.19 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.54 4.74 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.43 4.54XXX12.09 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.68 4.69 14.38 12.39 
United Farmers Red Oak5.41 4.4713.93
12.04
United Farmers Creston 5.41 4.49 13.88 11.99 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.38 4.45 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.41 4.57 13.97 12.03 
Gavilon/Creston5.46 4.57 14.17 12.02 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.43 4.59 14.03 12.14 
Green Plains Essex5.38 4.49 XXX 11.94 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.28 4.34 13.83 11.89 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.45 4.66 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.36 4.31 13.82 11.97 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.53 4.88 14.12 12.69 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.53 4.65 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.57-5.60 XXX 13.97-14.12 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX   
Poet Energy, Corning14.22 12.29 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.48 4.56 13.78 

12.09

Craig Grain/Craig MO5.21 4.41 13.73 11.96 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.31 4.54 13.88 12.04 

