LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.21 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 9.15
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.17 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.19 N/A
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.90 8.36
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.06 8.55
 Gavilon/Creston 3.06 8.60
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.11 8.62
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.06 8.55
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.10 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.94 8.55
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.91 8.55
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.16 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.31 9.01
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.12 - 3.16 8.60 - 8.63
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.03 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.16 8.55
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.19 8.75
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.06 8.50
 United Farmers/Creston 3.05 8.48
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.12 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.97 8.50

