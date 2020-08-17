|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.21
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.15
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.17
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.19
|N/A
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.90
|8.36
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.06
|8.55
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.06
|8.60
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.11
|8.62
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.06
|8.55
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.10
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.94
|8.55
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.91
|8.55
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.16
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.31
|9.01
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.12 - 3.16
|8.60 - 8.63
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.03
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.16
|8.55
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.19
|8.75
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.06
|8.50
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.05
|8.48
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.12
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.97
|8.50
