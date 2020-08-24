|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.20
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.70
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.19
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.19
|N/A
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.89
|8.26
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.07
|8.46
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.07
|8.51
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.12
|8.53
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.07
|8.46
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.12
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.95
|8.45
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.92
|8.35
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.17
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.32
|8.76
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.15
|8.69
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.04
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.17
|8.46
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.18
|8.61
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.07
|8.41
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.06
|8.36
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.13
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.96
|8.39
