LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.20 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.70
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.19 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.19 N/A
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.89 8.26 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.07 8.46
 Gavilon/Creston 3.07 8.51
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.12 8.53
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.07 8.46
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.12 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.95 8.45
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.92 8.35
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.17 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.32 8.76
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.15 8.69
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.04 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.17 8.46
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.18 8.61
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.07 8.41
 United Farmers/Creston 3.06 8.36
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.13 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.96 8.39

