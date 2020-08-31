LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.27 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 9.13
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.36 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.36 N/A
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.11 8.84
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.19 8.94
 Gavilon/Creston 3.23 8.99
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.26 8.89
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.20 8.89
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.22 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.12 8.88
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.09 8.83
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.34 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.48 9.15
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.34 8.95 - 9.10
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.28 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.31 8.93
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.36 8.95
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.19 8.86
 United Farmers/Creston 3.19 8.79
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.30 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.13 8.87

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.