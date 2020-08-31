|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.27
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.13
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.36
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.36
|N/A
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.11
|8.84
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.19
|8.94
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.23
|8.99
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.26
|8.89
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.20
|8.89
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.22
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.12
|8.88
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.09
|8.83
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.34
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.48
|9.15
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.34
|8.95 - 9.10
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.28
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.31
|8.93
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.36
|8.95
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.19
|8.86
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.19
|8.79
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.30
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.13
|8.87
