LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.46 12.86 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.36 4.68 13.86 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.36 4.76 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.36 4.63 13.06 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.31 4.58 12.86 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.31 4.58 12.96 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.21 4.80 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.264.5313.1612.56
Gavilon/Creston5.36 4.60 13.36 12.70 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.26 4.56 13.31 12.56 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.46 4.83 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/a 4.22 n/a 12.76 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.24 4.53 13.16 12.59 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.36 4.63 13.27 12.78 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.26 4.83 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.41 4.68 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.41 4.68 13.11 12.56 

