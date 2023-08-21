|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.81
|13.21
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.27
|4.62
|13.77
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.34
|4.71
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.24
|4.63
|13.27
|12.77
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.29
|4.58
|13.42
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|5.14
|4.53
|13.22
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|5.24
|4.53
|13.32
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|5.19
|4.74
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.19
|4.48
|13.52
|12.92
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.09
|4.55
|13.77
|13.07
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.14
|4.51
|13.62
|12.92
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.39
|4.78
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|5.24
|4.32
|13.51
|13.11
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|5.17
|4.48
|13.52
|12.95
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|5.24
|4.58
|13.63
|13.14
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.19
|4.78
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|5.06
|4.62
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.24
|4.62
|13.47
|12.92
Cash Grain Bids Monday, August 21, 2023
Morgan Martin
