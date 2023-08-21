LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.81 13.21 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.27 4.62 13.77 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.34 4.71 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.24 4.63 13.27 12.77 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.29 4.58 13.42 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.14 4.53 13.22 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.24 4.53 13.32 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.19 4.74 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.19 4.48 13.52 12.92 
Gavilon/Creston5.09 4.55 13.77 13.07 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.14 4.51 13.62 12.92 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.39 4.78 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.24 4.32 13.51 13.11 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.17 4.48 13.52 12.95 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.24 4.58 13.63 13.14 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.19 4.78 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.06 4.62 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.24 4.62 13.47 12.92 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.