LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.88 5.98 14.34 13.99 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.29 6.04XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.94 5.94 14.35 13.95 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak7.09 5.94 14.75 13.70 
United Farmers Creston 6.97 5.91 14.60 13.65 
United Farmers Essex 6.99 5.92 14.65 13.65 
Golden Triangle Energy CraigXXX 6.29 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.89 5.89 14.35 13.65 
Gavilon/Creston7.04 6.09 14.35 13.85 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.04 5.99 14.65 13.85 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.29 6.09 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX 5.69 XXX 13.59 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.34 6.01 14.49 13.76 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.24 6.04 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.10 14.15 
Poet Energy, Corning7.23 6.17 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.83 5.99 14.45 13.65 

