|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.88
|5.98
|14.34
|13.99
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.29
|6.04
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.94
|5.94
|14.35
|13.95
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.09
|5.94
|14.75
|13.70
|United Farmers Creston
|6.97
|5.91
|14.60
|13.65
|United Farmers Essex
|6.99
|5.92
|14.65
|13.65
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|XXX
|6.29
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.89
|5.89
|14.35
|13.65
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.04
|6.09
|14.35
|13.85
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.04
|5.99
|14.65
|13.85
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.29
|6.09
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|XXX
|5.69
|XXX
|13.59
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.34
|6.01
|14.49
|13.76
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.24
|6.04
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.10
|14.15
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.23
|6.17
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.83
|5.99
|14.45
|13.65
Cash Grain Bids Monday, August 22, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tarkio pair arrested on drug charges
- Council Bluffs man booked on pair of warrants
- Shenandoah man arrested on series of charges
- Shenandoah man picked up on OWI 2nd offense
- Red Oak woman booked on warrant for theft
- Montgomery County wreck leads to OWI charges
- Page County Attorney's report
- Henderson man booked on multiple charges
- Tabor man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
- Rural America Continues Losing Farmland Acres at a Rapid Rate
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 24
Anniversaries
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 23