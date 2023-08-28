|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.15
|13.65
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.28
|4.76
|14.41
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.39
|4.84
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.44
|4.76
|13.91
|13.21
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|NEW Cooperative - Red Oak
|5.34
|4.71
|13.86
|n/a
|NEW Cooperative - Creston
|5.19
|4.66
|13.66
|n/a
|NEW Cooperative - Essex
|5.29
|4.66
|13.76
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|5.38
|4.88
|XXX
|XXX
|Viterra/Shenandoah
|5.16
|4.61
|13.96
|13.36
|Viterra/Creston
|5.16
|4.68
|13.81
|13.52
|Viterra/Nebraska City
|5.16
|4.64
|13.96
|13.36
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.41
|4.91
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|5.03
|4.46
|13.90
|13.45
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|5.16
|4.61
|13.96
|13.39
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|5.34
|4.71
|14.07
|13.58
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.29
|4.91
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|5.08
|4.76
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.33
|4.76
|13.81
|13.32
Cash Grain Bids Monday, August 28, 2023
Morgan Martin
