LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.15 13.65 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.28 4.76 14.41 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.39 4.84 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.44 4.76 13.91 13.21 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
NEW Cooperative - Red Oak5.34 4.71 13.86 n/a 
NEW Cooperative - Creston 5.19 4.66 13.66 n/a 
NEW Cooperative - Essex 5.29 4.66 13.76 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.38 4.88 XXXXXX
Viterra/Shenandoah5.16 4.61 13.96 13.36 
Viterra/Creston5.16 4.68 13.81 13.52 
Viterra/Nebraska City5.16 4.64 13.96 13.36 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.41 4.91 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.03 4.46 13.90 13.45 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.16 4.61 13.96 13.39 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.34 4.71 14.07 13.58 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.29 4.91 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.08 4.76 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.33 4.76 13.81 13.32 

