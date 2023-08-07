LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.22 12.62 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.39 4.76 13.47 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.42 4.84 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.32 4.76 13.22 12.22 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.42 4.71 12.82 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.57 4.66 12.62 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.37 4.66 12.37 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.27 4.91 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.34 4.63 12.94 12.34 
Gavilon/Creston5.52 4.61 13.12 12.37 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.32 4.64 13.07 12.32 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.52 4.91 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/a 4.30 n/a 12.52 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.30 4.61 12.92 12.35 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.42 4.71 13.03 12.54 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.34 4.91 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.77 4.76 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.47 4.76 12.87 12.32 

