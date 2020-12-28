LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.45 12.25 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.53 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.44 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.63 12.37 
United Farmers Red Oak4.42 12.10 
United Farmers Creston 4.45 12.00 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.33 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.41 12.02 
Gavilon/Creston4.44 12.02 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.42 12.09 
Green Plains Essex4.31 12.05 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 4.22 12.03 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.49 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.14 12.00 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.44 12.32 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.54 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.35-4.43 12.38 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.35 
Poet Energy, Corning4.38 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.47 12.07 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.19 11.85 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.36 12.10 

