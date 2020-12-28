|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.45
|12.25
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.53
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.44
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.63
|12.37
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.42
|12.10
|United Farmers Creston
|4.45
|12.00
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|4.33
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|4.41
|12.02
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.44
|12.02
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.42
|12.09
|Green Plains Essex
|4.31
|12.05
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|4.22
|12.03
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.49
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|4.14
|12.00
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.44
|12.32
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.54
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.35-4.43
|12.38
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|12.35
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.38
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.47
|12.07
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.19
|11.85
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|4.36
|12.10
Cash Grain Bids Monday, Dec. 28, 2020
Morgan Martin
